Chargers GM Joe Hortiz provides update on Najee Harris' availability for Week 1
With the preseason nearly in the rearview, the Los Angeles Chargers fanbase is quickly moving on to the more exciting time of the year.
In two weeks, the Chargers will meet the Kansas City Chiefs in a special Friday night showdown that will take place in Brazil.
There's still a lot that needs to happen before the Chargers are ready for Week 1, which includes some tough decisions with the roster.
But the biggest question mark for the Chargers heading into the first week of the regular season is whether running back Najee Harris will be available.
Harris suffered a freak injury on the Fourth of July. During a fireworks incident, Harris injured his eye. At first, many didn't expect this injury to linger; however, Harris has missed a ton of time due to the injury.
During the final preseason broadcast, Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz shared a positive update on the team's starting running back.
"Najee's doing great, going through all the medical processes, but he's on track and I think he should be able to go, hopefully Week 1," said Hortiz.
Bringing in Harris was one of the biggest moves the team made this offseason. The Chargers are hoping for a durable asset in the backfield, and they may just get that with Harris.
