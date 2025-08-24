Chargers' rookie Oronde Gadsden II makes push for more playing time with TD vs. 49ers
Oronde Gadsden II just wanted to make the roster. But he continues to make a splash.
Extending what has been an impressive training camp and preseason, the fifth-round draft choice caught an impressive touchdown in the Los Angeles Chargers' final preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. The rookie tight end from Syracuse, who has received praise from quarterback Justin Herbert this summer, beat three Niners' defensive backs to the back corner of the end zone to haul in a pretty 25-yard scoring pass from fourth-string quarterback DJ Uiagalelei in Saturday night's second quarter.
MORE: Chargers' final 53-man roster projection before NFL preseason Week 3
It was Gadsden's sixth catch of the preseason, and his first touchdown.
A converted wide receiver, the 6-foot-5 target has his work cut out for him earning playing time. The Chargers' third-leading receiver last season was tight end Will Dissly and they signed veteran Tyler Conklin from the New York Jets in free agency.
MORE: Did Trey Lance play himself into a potential trade with his preseason performance?
Gadsden also had a big day at practice this week, according to The Athletic. "Another day, another strong showing from rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden in the passing game. Gadsden caught three passes from Herbert, including one in the red zone on a corner route in seven-on-seven from 20 yards out," The Athletic wrote.
At this point, Gadsden has simply made too many positive plays to not find a way onto Jim Harbaugh's final roster.
