Charger Report

Chargers' rookie Oronde Gadsden II makes push for more playing time with TD vs. 49ers

Los Angeles Chargers' rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden II continued his impressive preseason with a touchdown catch Saturday night.

Richie Whitt

Aug 10, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Marlowe Wax (58) and tight end Oronde Gadsden II (86) pose with New Orleans Saints safety J.T. Gray (48) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Marlowe Wax (58) and tight end Oronde Gadsden II (86) pose with New Orleans Saints safety J.T. Gray (48) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Oronde Gadsden II just wanted to make the roster. But he continues to make a splash.

Extending what has been an impressive training camp and preseason, the fifth-round draft choice caught an impressive touchdown in the Los Angeles Chargers' final preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. The rookie tight end from Syracuse, who has received praise from quarterback Justin Herbert this summer, beat three Niners' defensive backs to the back corner of the end zone to haul in a pretty 25-yard scoring pass from fourth-string quarterback DJ Uiagalelei in Saturday night's second quarter.

MORE: Chargers' final 53-man roster projection before NFL preseason Week 3

It was Gadsden's sixth catch of the preseason, and his first touchdown.

A converted wide receiver, the 6-foot-5 target has his work cut out for him earning playing time. The Chargers' third-leading receiver last season was tight end Will Dissly and they signed veteran Tyler Conklin from the New York Jets in free agency.

MORE: Did Trey Lance play himself into a potential trade with his preseason performance?

Gadsden also had a big day at practice this week, according to The Athletic. "Another day, another strong showing from rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden in the passing game. Gadsden caught three passes from Herbert, including one in the red zone on a corner route in seven-on-seven from 20 yards out," The Athletic wrote.

At this point, Gadsden has simply made too many positive plays to not find a way onto Jim Harbaugh's final roster.

Oronde Gadsden II
Dec 27, 2024; San Diego, CA, USA; Syracuse Orange tight end Oronde Gadsden II (19) scores a touchdown against the Washington State Cougars during the second quarter at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images / Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers’ Justin Herbert makes surprise appearance, reveals chess origin story

Chargers' Scott Matlock reveals connect with Ravens player as his key role grows

49ers share shocking opinion of Chargers' Trey Lance in wake of draft bust

Chargers QB Trey Lance all class as he looks forward to facing 49ers

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News