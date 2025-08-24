Los Angeles Chargers free agent made one of NFL's first cuts
The Los Angeles Chargers will meet the San Francisco 49ers in their final preseason game of the 2025 slate.
That means that soon, the Chargers will have to make some tough calls, as cutting season begins for every team in the league.
Trimming the roster down to 53 players is no easy task for any coaching staff. The Atlanta Falcons finished their preseason schedule on Friday night, and less than 24 hours later, have already made their first cuts.
One cut from the Falcons may sound familiar to Chargers fans. Former Chargers defensive lineman Morgan Fox has been let go.
Fox spent the last three seasons of his career with the Chargers, but has also made stops with the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers.
The former undrafted free agent may have had the best season of his career with the Chargers back in 2022. In that season, Fox started 12 games for the Chargers and had a career high in sacks with 6.5.
Could the former Chargers defensive lineman make a reunion with the team? That remains to be seen. However, Fox's release from Atlanta is the first sign that no one is safe during this time of the year. Expect some surprising names to make the list when the Chargers officially make their first cuts.
