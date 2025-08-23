Los Angeles Chargers' top trade candidates ahead of final cuts
The Los Angeles Chargers approach final cuts with some tough decisions to make as Year 2 of the Jim Harbaugh era kicks off in earnest.
Those Chargers have some key injuries making certain positional outlooks tough to read. Usual offseason staples like surprise performances play a role, too.
Before the Chargers make those final cuts to reach 53 players, here’s a look at a handful of guys they could look to float on the NFL’s trade block.
WR Derius Davis
Davis can be a nice piece on special teams, but it’s hard to see how he fits on a depth chart that added Keenan Allen and rookies Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith. It doesn’t help that undrafted Luke Grimm looks good, too. Perhaps a team floats a late-round pick for him?
RELATED: Chargers' final 53-man roster projection before NFL preseason Week 3
RB Kimani Vidal
Vidal seems like the odd man out now that undrafted Raheim Sanders is on his way to a roster spot and coaches have made it clear that Hassan Haskins isn’t going anywhere. It’s unlikely another team wants to trade for running backs at this point, but Vidal is one of the more notable pieces the Chargers have to float.
TE Will Dissly
Is Dissly a lock for the final roster? Rookie Oronde Gadsden has looked the part and Tyler Conklin should be top dog. If they keep Tucker Fisk instead, Dissly might appeal to teams who need stable veterans.
RELATED: Should Chargers target veteran pass-rusher as Joey Bosa replacement
LB Troy Dye
Del’Shawn Phillips is back healthy and Marlowe Wax is an unexpected contender for the roster. Dye has been effective in his role, but if the price is right, maybe the Chargers swap him out for one of those names on the 53 and move him for a draft asset.
QB Trey Lance
Yes, yes: Lance has earned the QB2 job over Taylor Heinicke. But the NFL is a silly business at times and if some other team implies it will cough up a significant asset for Lance, the Chargers would need to consider it. Heinicke is a stable veteran who has a year in the system already, so selling high on Lance, even if it’s a mid-round draft pick, could make sense. Regardless, he’s one of their most notable, possible trade chips right now.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers’ Justin Herbert makes surprise appearance, reveals chess origin story
Chargers' Scott Matlock reveals connect with Ravens player as his key role grows
49ers share shocking opinion of Chargers' Trey Lance in wake of draft bust
Chargers QB Trey Lance all class as he looks forward to facing 49ers