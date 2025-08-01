Chargers rookies erupting makes Mike Williams surprise retirement non-factor quickly
It took just one extra, end-of-July preseason game for the Los Angeles Chargers to get over the sting of losing veteran wide receiver Mike Williams to a surprise retirement.
The Chargers have some breakout rookie wide receivers to thank.
During the preseason-opening 34-7 win over the Detroit Lions, second-round pick Tre Harris didn’t do all that much. But he certainly looks the part and his quiet playing time seemed to signal that he’s headed for a big role in the base offense when the games start to matter.
And then there’s fifth-round pick KeAndre Lambert-Smith.
RELATED: Chargers budding stars who boosted stock in win over Lions
Lambert-Smith was the star of the entire game on the night, catching both of his targets for 43 yards and a score and, frankly, looking a cut above the competition in the process.
Disclaimers about level of competition and just how serious the game actually was apply. But for Lambert-Smith to look that good out of the gates at the pro level? It’s a good sign.
If nothing else, the Chargers seem set to have two rookies who can join the starting rotation and soak up those snaps that might’ve belonged to the veteran Williams. There’s also a bit more pressure on former first-rounder Quentin Johnston to have a nice summer or risk seeing his snaps reduced more than usual, too.
RELATED: Trey Lance’s Chargers outburst spurs Jim Harbaugh revival chatter, shocking fact
Not that the Chargers are sitting on their hands, considering the meeting with a free agent by the name of Keenan Allen.
Right now, Lambert-Smith, Harris and Ladd McConkey don’t figure to be the dominant starting three during the regular season. But the quick arrival of Lambert-Smith sure puts a quicker-than-expected tag on the wideout room and makes the retirement easier to endure.
