NFL insider spills scoop on Chargers going after more WR help for Justin Herbert

The Los Angeles Chargers were circled in red all offseason as a team that would make a big splash in the DK Metcalf-level zip code in order to help out quarterback Justin Herbert.
So much for that.
Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers added two wideouts in the draft with Tre Harris in the second round and KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the fifth round. But don’t expect them to do much more for the remainder of the summer.
So says ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who says that while old friend Keenan Allen is still out there, the Chargers don’t seem interested.
“I don't get the sense the Chargers are eager to add a free agent there,” Fowler wrote. “They like the young nucleus and how it might develop. But Keenan Allen is still out there, among others, if Los Angeles changes course.”
This one really shouldn’t come as a shock. Yes, the Chargers entered free agency with roughly $60 million to spend and one of the poorer wideout depth charts in the league. Names like Metcalf were available for trade, too.
But making a big splash isn’t how Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz operates. Ladd McConkey was a breakout No. 1 last year as a rookie. Mike Williams returning gives the offense a weapon Herbert already knows well. And while he’s struggled with drop issues, Quentin Johnston is still there as a developmental player alongside the rookies.
Granted, things can change, especially when teams get into camp and injuries potentially occur. But for now, the Chargers seem happy with the wideout depth chart.
