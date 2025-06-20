Chargers select Super Bowl champion LB in 2011 re-draft
The 2011 season was an interesting one for the then-San Diego Chargers. The current Los Angeles Chargers aren't even thinking about that season whatsoever, but for some reason Pro Football Focus decided to do a re-draft for the 2011 class.
The Chargers owned the No.18 overall pick at the time and selected defensive tackle Corey Liuget out of Illinois. Liuget had some solid seasons with the Bolts, including a seven-sack campaign in 2012. Liuget was a fine player for the Chargers, who spent eight years with the team. However, he didn't really 'hit' as a first round pick.
In PFF's 2011 re-draft, they had the Bolts select linebacker K.J. Wright, who was originally a fourth round pick.
"The Chargers needed to address their defensive front-seven and are able to do so here with K.J. Wright. The best linebacker from the 2011 class earned an 88.9 career PFF coverage grade and made a Pro Bowl during his time with the Seahawks."
Wright spent 11 seasons in the NFL, most of those spent with the Seattle Seahawks. He was apart of the 'Legion of Boom' era in Seattle, helping them win Super Bowl 48 and was even named to a Pro Bowl in 2016. Wright racked up five 100+ tackle seasons over the course of his career, becoming a mainstay in the Seahawks' defense.
