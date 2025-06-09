Packers gift Chargers interesting All-Pro option with high-profile release
The Los Angeles Chargers have yet to make a major splash to improve the roster this offseason, at least compared to the massive expectations that chased Jim Harbaugh’s team into Year 2 of the rebuild.
But is there any chance the Green Bay Packers just made things a little more interesting by releasing Jaire Alexander?
Alexander is obviously the biggest name to just hit the open market starting this week and a what if? conversation for plenty of Chargers fans right now. He’s a 28-year-old, multi-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler at a position one could classify as a need on the Chargers.
RELATED: Chargers hosting training camp practices in San Diego ripped by local anchor
But Alexander’s release goes both ways. Some could suggest he’s going to need to settle for a prove-it deal and look for a contender like the Chargers after playing in just 14 games over the last two seasons.
Others, though, could argue that it only takes one team to pay Alexander a big deal…and based on how the team has moved this offseason, it probably won’t be the Chargers.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers linked to disgruntled Buffalo Bills RB in blockbuster trade idea
It’s hard to ignore the appeal, though. The Chargers found two starter-worthy players in the fifth round last year with Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart. They added Donte Jackson in free agency to be in the mix, too. Tacking on massive upside with Alexander in coordinator Jesse Minter’s defense would be pretty appealing.
Right now, it doesn’t feel like a Chargers move. But with mandatory camp starting and plenty of cap space, if there’s interest from Alexander’s camp, perhaps it’s a move Joe Hortiz and Co. should make.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers disqualified from Terry McLaurin trade buzz for two major reasons
Former Chargers GM revealed team had Justin Herbert ranked over Kyler Murray in 2019
Chargers trade proposal adds playmaking tight end coming off 800-yard season
Chargers QB Justin Herbert goes viral at golf tournament for funny reason
Cowboys legend hilariously roasts Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh