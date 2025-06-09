Time to come to grips with Chargers' contentious WR situation
The Los Angeles Chargers have once again been named as a trade destination for a star wide receiver, the umpteenth time the Chargers have been mentioned in such speculation this offseason.
This time, it's Washington Commanders Pro Bowler Terry McLaurin, who has apparently become disgruntled in contract negotiations and could be dealt before the start of the 2025 campaign.
First of all, the Commanders almost certainly aren't trading McLaurin. They will probably come to some sort of agreement with him, especially after just reaching the NFC Championship Game.
Second, Los Angeles refused to trade for younger receivers like D.K. Metcalf and George Pickens. Why, then, would the Bolts decide to swing a deal for McLaurin, who turns 30 years old in September?
It's clear as day that Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz is taking a very conservative approach. That's why he didn't spend big in spite of entering free agency with massive cap space, and it's also why he decided to select a pair of wide outs in the NFL draft. That was almost surely LA's answer to the wide receiver problem.
Heck, the Chargers haven't even seemed to express interest in a reunion with Keenan Allen, who could likely be had on a relatively affordable one-year contract. They seem pretty content with what they currently have at wide receiver, for better or for worse.
Now, whether or not Los Angeles should pursue a trade for McLaurin is an entirely different conversation. That's not what this is. This is discussing whether or not the Chargers will do so, and at this point, it seems incredibly unlikely.
McLaurin would absolutely represent a great fit for Justin Herbert, but he is getting older and is about to land a lucrative long-term deal. That is almost certainly not something Los Angeles is interested in, so we can probably kiss any dreams of McLaurin in a Chargers uniform goodbye.
Los Angeles currently lays claim to a receiving corps that includes Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Mike Williams and rookies Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith. The hope is obviously that Johnston breaks out, Williams rediscovers the fountain of youth and at least one of Harris or Lambert-Smith becomes a significant threat from Day 1.
The Chargers are definitely playing with fire here, but we just need to come to grips with the fact that reality.
