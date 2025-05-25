Chargers' staggering 2026 projected cap space highlighted in to-do list outlook
The Los Angeles Chargers have publicly said that work continues on a contract extension for offensive tackle Rashawn Slater.
While fans don’t know what the exact reason for the holdup is, it still feels like a foregone conclusion that the team will get something done this offseason with one of the best players in the NFL at his position.
For Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton, the Slater extension is item No. 1 on the Chargers’ offseason to-do list, especially considering the team projects to have well over $100 million in cap space in 2026:
“The Chargers are built to win games at the line of scrimmage, so they should place a premium on the value of their offensive linemen. Slater is coming off his second Pro Bowl year and should be rewarded for being a strong pillar in the Chargers' new-look offense. He has a shot to be the highest-paid offensive tackle. Los Angeles has $26.8 million in cap space this year and a whopping $131 million slated for 2026.”
It’s fair commentary, to say the least. Getting Slater done will reward him for elite play and possibly start getting some of the major cap hits out of the way before their other standout tackle, Joe Alt, needs a big-money extension of his own.
But that point about the 2026 cap space rings true, too. The Chargers played conservatively this offseason with around $90 million to use entering free agency. They can't keep doing that year-over-year, so rewarding their best players and finally spending major chunks of cap with Slater makes sense.
As things stand right now, there aren’t any other major items for the Chargers to tackle around OTAs work. Brining on more guys to compete on the interior of the offensive line might make sense. Ditto for all layers of the defense if it means adding better depth.
But overall, Slater indeed feels like the top item right now – and one the team should iron out at some point this summer.
