Charger Report

Chargers' star newcomer earns prestigious honor on quarter-pole All-Rookie team

On its quarter-pole All-Rookie team, The Athletic chose Chargers' running back Omarion Hampton over the Raiders' Ashton Jeanty.

Richie Whitt

Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) runs for a touchdown against the Giants in Week 4.
Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) runs for a touchdown against the Giants in Week 4. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Never imagined we'd pose this question only four weeks into the 2025 NFL season but here we are nonetheless: Where would the Los Angeles Chargers be without Omarion Hampton?

With free-agent gem and proposed No. 1 running back Najee Harris injured all summer and then almost immediately lost for the season with a rupture Achilles, the rookie running back from North Carolina has been a savior. Even more impressive, he's been better than higher draft and AFC West rival Ashton Jeanty.

In The Athletic's quarter-pole All-Rookie team, Hampton edges out Jeanty. Even more impressive considering the Las Vegas Raiders' rookie is coming off a three-touchdown performance last weekend.

MORE: Omarion Hampton not Chargers' only impressive rookie weapon vs. Commanders

Writes The Athletic's Dane Brugler about choosing Hampton over Jeanty: "Hampton has been the more consistent back. He leads all rookies in scrimmage yards (380) and first downs (19) and is averaging more yards per carry (5.0, compared to Jeanty’s 4.1). He posted his first 100-yard rushing game against the Giants on Sunday, despite seeing only 12 carries, highlighted by a 54-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. When targeted in the passing game, Hampton has been a reliable option for Justin Herbert. He leads all rookie backs in targets (16), catches (14), receiving yards (110) and drops (zero)."

Jeanty was drafted No.. 6 overall by the Raiders; Hampton 22nd by the Chargers.

MORE: Chargers bracing to tackle Commanders' Jayden Daniels and talk to Raiders' Tom Brady

The only other Chargers' rookie to earn any distinction was fifth-round tight end Oronde Gadsden, who was named honorable mention.

The Chargers host the Washington Commanders and last season's top rookie - quarterback Jayden Daniels - Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium.

Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) fights for yards against the Giants.
Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) fights for yards against the Giants. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers make predictable, underwhelming roster move to address Joe Alt injury

Chargers' Omarion Hampton receives same first-quarter grade as Raiders' Ashton Jeanty

Los Angeles Chargers feel the sting of letting J.K. Dobbins go again

Chargers rightfully getting grilled for ignoring offensive line last offseason

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News