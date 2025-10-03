Chargers' star newcomer earns prestigious honor on quarter-pole All-Rookie team
Never imagined we'd pose this question only four weeks into the 2025 NFL season but here we are nonetheless: Where would the Los Angeles Chargers be without Omarion Hampton?
With free-agent gem and proposed No. 1 running back Najee Harris injured all summer and then almost immediately lost for the season with a rupture Achilles, the rookie running back from North Carolina has been a savior. Even more impressive, he's been better than higher draft and AFC West rival Ashton Jeanty.
In The Athletic's quarter-pole All-Rookie team, Hampton edges out Jeanty. Even more impressive considering the Las Vegas Raiders' rookie is coming off a three-touchdown performance last weekend.
Writes The Athletic's Dane Brugler about choosing Hampton over Jeanty: "Hampton has been the more consistent back. He leads all rookies in scrimmage yards (380) and first downs (19) and is averaging more yards per carry (5.0, compared to Jeanty’s 4.1). He posted his first 100-yard rushing game against the Giants on Sunday, despite seeing only 12 carries, highlighted by a 54-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. When targeted in the passing game, Hampton has been a reliable option for Justin Herbert. He leads all rookie backs in targets (16), catches (14), receiving yards (110) and drops (zero)."
Jeanty was drafted No.. 6 overall by the Raiders; Hampton 22nd by the Chargers.
The only other Chargers' rookie to earn any distinction was fifth-round tight end Oronde Gadsden, who was named honorable mention.
The Chargers host the Washington Commanders and last season's top rookie - quarterback Jayden Daniels - Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium.
