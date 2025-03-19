Chargers star reacts to massive deal for Houston Texans cornerback
The Los Angeles Chargers have not been quiet this offseason. The team got a taste of the postseason in Jim Harbaugh's first season, and now, are looking to find anyway to get back.
From an outsider's perspective, the Chargers have made a few good moves toward getting back to the postseason.
Moves like bringing back veteran edge rusher Khalil Mack and adding stability in the backfield with Najee Harris are to name a few.
The team has been in a great cap space position this offseason to make moves to keep them competitive. However, they are not the only team making big moves.
The Houston Texans, who defeated the Chargers last season in the wild card, recently made a major deal with cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.
As the Stingley contract news broke, Chargers safety Derwin James was a guest on 'Good Morning Football,' where he commented on the massive deal.
James couldn't help but be happy for Stingley. When secondary players are getting paid the big bucks, it bodes well for the rest of the players around the league.
The Chargers star highlighted the impressive game Stingley had against the Chargers in the postseason and believes he is deserving of his new three-year $90 million deal.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Stingley's $90 million deal will have $89 million guaranteed. Players are securing the bag this offseason.
