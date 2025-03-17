Chargers asleep at the wheel as prime Joey Bosa replacement signs elsewhere
The Los Angeles Chargers really have not done a whole lot in NFL free agency in spite of entering the offseason with a phenomenal salary cap situation.
The Chargers currently have $57.6 million in cap space, which is plenty of money to still make a couple of moves before the NFL Draft, and after releasing Joey Bosa, it has been pretty obvious that Los Angeles needs another pass rusher.
Yes, the Chargers re-signed Khalil Mack, but he is 34 years old and logged just six sacks in 2024. I know no one wants to address the elephant in the room, but Mack could be declining.
Taking that into consideration, it has been very odd that Los Angeles has not even really made an attempt to add another edge rusher, and the Chargers just watched as Azeez Ojulari signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, per ESPN's Jeremy Folwer.
Ojulari totaled 28 tackles and six sacks in 11 games with the New York Giants this past year, and while injuries have been a big problem for him throughout his four-year NFL career, has been a force when healthy. Back during his rookie campaign in 2021, he rattled off 49 tackles and eight sacks.
You're saying Los Angeles really couldn't pay $4 million for one year of Ojulari? Are the Chargers really being that protective of their financial resources? It's understandable that Los Angeles wants to depend on the NFL Draft, but Ojulari himself is only 24 years old.
The Bolts absolutely should have taken a flier on Ojulari. Worst-case scenario, he disappoints or gets hurt, and you're out a few million bucks. Not a big deal.
This was just another case of the Chargers being asleep at the wheel yet again.
