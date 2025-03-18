NFL analyst drops another ridiculous Justin Herbert-J.J. McCarthy trade idea
Not that it needs said, but the Los Angeles Chargers aren’t trading quarterback Justin Herbert for anything.
That’s especially the case since Jim Harbaugh’s arrival. To say the coach has taken a liking to Herbert would be an understatement.
Just don’t tell Nick Wright of FS1.
Wright just went on First Things First and decided to drop another outlandish trade idea involving the Chargers and Minnesota Vikings swapping Herbert and J.J. McCarthy.
“If the Vikings are this squeamish about J.J. McCarthy… then they should quietly call the Chargers, be like hey…we’ll give you him and our first-round pick and we’ll take Justin Herbert.”
What’s hilarious about the exchange is that Wright’s co-host actually added he wouldn’t even suggest Minnesota offers a first-round pick in the deal, either.
Chargers fans have Aaron Rodgers to thank for this one, believe it or not. Rodgers is involved in rumors around the Vikings as he mulls his NFL future, so Wright’s assertion is that if the Vikings even need to entertain something like this, they might as well go out and ship McCarthy for someone even better.
And that’s just it—Herbert is endlessly more valuable than Rodgers now. Going from a top quarterback contract to a rookie quarterback contract would be appealing to most NFL teams, perhaps, but the Chargers entered free agency with around $90 million in free cap space to play with, anyway.
At the end of the day, this is what happens when Jim Harbaugh is the head coach. He’s a Michigan guy, so he’s going to get suggested other Michigan guys like McCarthy, especially on slow news days.
