Chargers still disrespected in Week 3 power rankings
Two weeks down and two wins for the Los Angeles Chargers to kick off the 2025 season.
These aren't just two normal wins, either, as the Chargers took down divisional opponents in the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders. They'll face another AFC West opponent this week when they host the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
2-0 in the division with a defense playing out of their minds and Justin Herbert looking incredible, the Chargers couldn't have asked for a better start to the season. So, where do they stand among the rest of the league after two weeks? Not in the top five, according to Connor Orr of Sports Illustrated.
RELATED: Teair Tart is becoming the bully Chargers need on defense
The Bolts came in at No.6, with Orr saying, "If there’s one coach who could possibly blow the lid off this Tom Brady conflict of interest scandal, it’s hopefully THIS GUY." Clearly, the Chargers aren't being taken seriously yet, as Tom Brady gets the nod, for now.
RELATED: Chargers' Justin Herbert off to hottest QB start in franchise history
The Bills and Eagles were No. 1 and No. 2 respectively, with no changes from last week. The Packers jumped from No. 5 to No. 3 and the Ravens shifted one spot down to No. 4. So, who entered the top five ahead of the Chargers? The Lions, who jumped from No. 12 to No. 5 following their 52-21 rout of the Bears in Week 2.
Looks like the Chargers need to have another strong performance on Sunday to gain some respect.
