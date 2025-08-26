Chargers pull off unexpected trade right at NFL final cuts deadline
The Los Angeles Chargers weren’t content to just trim the roster to 53 players by final cuts on Tuesday.
No, those Chargers also struck up a trade with the Houston Texans at the buzzer.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chargers acquired offensive tackle Austin Deculus from the Texans in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2027.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers roster cuts & news tracker 2025: Full list of players released
Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers were left desperate for help at offensive tackle after Rashawn Slater’s injury. Trey Pipkins went from swing backup at two spots to starting on the right side, so help was a must.
Los Angeles made rookie Branson Taylor part of their 53-man roster cuts while lining up the trade for Deculus, who has played lots of snaps at left tackle for the Texans this summer.
RELATED: Chargers named possible trade partner in 3-team deal with Giants and Cardinals
Clearly, the Chargers highly value what Deculus brings to the table, opting to cough up a draft pick to acquire him, rather than hoping he slips through the cracks of the waiver wire to them.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Should Chargers take a gamble on Deion Sanders' son?
Chargers could reach out to recently released Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman
Chargers fan favorite causes frenzy with apparent final cuts social media post
Justin Herbert disrespected in ESPN's top 100 players countdown heading into season
Justin Herbert's potential new love interest rumors heat up after another viral photo