DJ Chark injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers WR for Week 8
While Los Angeles Chargers fans hope that the team can find a name like Mike Williams at the trade deadline to help Justin Herbert, the team seems to be angling for the arrival of DJ Chark to fix much about the offense.
One problem—Chark seemed on track to return last week, then didn’t get activated before the loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Now, the attention turns to whether Chark will be available for the Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints.
DJ Chark injury update
The Chargers opened Chark’s 21-day return window last week. Then, he seemed to be dealing with a new injury that didn’t land him on injured reserve in the first place. Wednesday, he was "limited" in practice with a groin injury.
How long will DJ Chark be out?
Tough to say, based on what he’s battling. He went to injured reserve with a hip injury and popped up as “limited” on last week’s injury report with a groin injury. Technically, if his return window has been opened, Chark could still miss at least one more game before joining the roster.
What it means
Trouble for the offense, mostly. Herbert just threw for nearly 400 yards in a loss that saw his offense settle for five field goals. Without Chark to stretch the field, the team will have to hope that rookie Ladd McConkey is healthier and can carry much of the receiving workload.
