Ladd McConkey injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers WR for Week 8
Los Angeles Chargers rookie Ladd McConkey has been a staple of the injury report on the run up to the team’s Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints.
The team’s leading receiver for an underperforming Greg Roman-coordinated offense, McConkey suffered a head injury in Week 6, returned, then appeared on Week 7 injury reports with other issues.
Playing through a hip injury during the loss to the Cardinals, McConkey caught just five of his seven targets for 46 yards. Now, ahead of the game against the Saints, his availability is very much in question.
Ladd McConkey injury update
On the team’s first injury report, the Chargers listed McConkey as out with a hip injury. On the second, same thing.
How long will Ladd McConkey be out?
There was hope that the first missed practice for McConkey was standard, seeing as the team is on a short week after playing a Monday night game and he simply needed an extra day of rest. Thursday changed that, though. Now, it’s worth wondering if he ramps up and plays at all. And if he does, it’s safe to presume he’ll do so on a pitch count.
What it means
Disaster. Only partially kidding, too. The Chargers have seven skill positions weapons injured right now. DJ Chark still isn’t activated. Calling up Jalen Reagor from the practice squad last week ended in a nightmare. Rookie or not, McConkey has been the most reliable weapon for Justin Herbert and missing him will be a problem for a passing offense already struggling.
