Chargers' Taylor Heinicke running out of time in Los Angeles
Time is running short on the Taylor Heinicke project in Los Angeles.
After not playing in the Hall of Fame Game ten days ago, Chargers' quarterback Heinicke got his first shot to impress the brass and show he is worthy of being Justin Herbert's backup going into the 2025 season.
It didn't happen Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Heinicke started the game and was a paltry 1-for-5 for eight yards. He did not come close to hitting a bigger play and looked very pedestrian.
His competition with journeyman Trey Lance is not even a fair fight.
Lance went 7-for-14 for 55 yards, but won the game with his lefs. He was the game's leading rusher with 48 yards on seven carries and scored on a 5-yard run in the second quarter.
Heinicke was also sacked by Saints' defensive tackle Khristian Boyd on the goal line and barely escaped giving up a safety.
Chargers' coach Jim Harbaugh said before the game Heinicke would start and get two drives. Heinicke ended up with three drives and it might have been too many. He failed to do anything to prove he belongs out on the field, especially with the first-team offense.
Heinicke’s three drives resulted in just 22 yards on the first possession, four yards on the second, and just one yard on the third. All Lance did was lead the Chargers to nine points on his first two drives. On the third drive, Lance was even more impressive as had completions to Raheim Sanders and Oronde Gadsden. He also scrambled for gains of 14, 17 and five yards. The final five-yard run was a touchdown-scoring plunge that helped the Chargers expand their lead.
Lance is a combined 20-for-34 for 175 yards with no turnovers. He also threw for two touchdowns in the preseason opener against the Detroit Lions, while Heinicke sat on the bench.
Both players have guaranteed money coming in 2025. Lance has his entire base salary of $1.5 million guaranteed, while Heinicke signed a one-year deal with a $750,000 signing bonus and $2 million of his $2.5 million salary guaranteed.
The Chargers are in no rush to make any roster moves as the league cut down date is not until Aug. 26. However the more reps Lance gets, the more it looks as though Heinicke will be the odd man out.
Herbert is going to need to get some repetitions in as well before the regular season starts. Heinicke might not have the opportunity to win the job again.
The season starts on Sept. 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
