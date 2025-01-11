Chargers vs. Texans NFL playoff matchup gets Bikini Bottom, SpongeBob treatment
The Los Angeles Chargers visiting the Houston Texans in the wildcard round of the NFL playoffs will get a wild alternate telecast on Saturday.
While the game airs on CBS and Paramount+ streaming, an alternate telecast will air on Nickelodeon.
Dubbed Nickelodeon's NFL Wild Card Game Live from Bikini Bottom, the broadcast will feature interactive bits and plenty of special appearances.
From the press release:
Following their debut in Super Bowl LVIII Live from Bikini Bottom, an animated SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke) will reprise their roles in the virtual booth.* The duo will be joined by CBS Sports analyst Nate Burleson, with Sandy Cheeks (voiced by Carolyn Lawrence) and *NFL Slimetime's Dylan Schefter reporting live on the sidelines. Nickelodeon's beloved Latina explorer Dora (voiced by Diana Zermeño) returns to explain the rules and penalty calls during the game.
This special rendition of the game will also stream on mobile devices with NFL+ and is the third time this collaboration will occur on the NFL’s wild-card weekend.
