Bombshell report says Chargers could be option for All-Pro superstar
The Los Angeles Chargers might just be a top free-agent destination for superstar players this offseason.
After registering as a contender in Year 1 of the Jim Harbaugh experience and sitting on roughly $65 million in cap space before any other cap-saving measures, the Chargers are a team players and agents will eyeball.
Case in point, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reporting from the Super Bowl that New York Jets wideout Davante Adams would consider them as a landing spot: “A source told me Adams is intrigued by a return to the West Coast and would be open to potentially joining teams such as the Rams or Chargers -- if he gets released.”
Adams could very well be on his way out the door with the Jets, too, given the out in his contract means if he’s cut or traded after June 1, it would only cost New York just over $2 million.
Last year, Adams caught 85 passes for 1,063 yards and eight scores between two teams, notching his fifth-straight 1,000-yard season. He’s 32 years old now, but the resume speaks for itself – highlighted by the six Pro Bowls and three first-team All-Pro nods.
The Chargers have a mess of a wideout depth chart behind breakout rookie Ladd McConkey. Former first-rounder Quentin Johnston continues to battle drop issues and free-agent addition DJ Chark couldn't get on the field last season.
Beyond age and asking price, the challenge for the Chargers when it comes to Adams would be waiting around and risking they don’t land him. But doing so would make for an interesting pair with McConkey and free up top assets like draft picks as high as the first round to upgrade the offensive line and tight end.
