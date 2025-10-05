Chargers throw multiple starters on inactive list for Week 5 matchup vs Commanders
The Los Angeles Chargers are back home at SoFi Stadium this week to host the Washington Commanders. The Bolts are coming off of their first loss of the season, a 21-18 finish against the New York Giants in Jaxson Dart's NFL debut.
The injury bug has bitten the Chargers multiple times this season and a big one happened last week against the Giants, with Joe Alt going down with a sprained ankle and will miss multiple weeks. Alt wasn't placed on IR, which is a good sign that he could return within four weeks. However, still not good news for a Chargers offensive line that was already shorthanded.
Check out the full inactive list below for the Chargers in Week 5.
WR Derius Davis (Knee)
S RJ Mickens
CB Nikko Reed
OLB Kyle Kennard
OT Joe Alt
TE Will Dissly (knee)
DT Naquan Jones
That's who's in and who's out for the Chargers as they look to get back into the win column this week.
The Commanders' secondary has been suspect to say the least, meaning this could be a game where Ladd McConkey finally shines. Many have noticed the second-year wideout's quiet start to the season, as he has 16 catches for 174 yards.
While Daniels is back for Washington, they ruled out Terry McLaurin, Noah Brown and Sam Cosmi on the offensive side. This should be good news for Jesse Minter's unit, as they look to redeem themselves after losing to a rookie quarterback last week.
