Chargers urged to find Khalil Mack replacement even after keeping him
The Los Angeles Chargers didn't even allow Khalil Mack to hit free agency, re-signing him on a one-year, $18 million deal before the free-agent period even started.
It was a wise move by the Chargers, as they didn't go beyond one year for a 34-year-old who showed obvious signs of decline this past season, but they also didn't open up a glaring hole in their pass rush for 2025 in the process.
However, Los Angeles needs to begin thinking about the future at the position sooner rather than later, especially after releasing fellow edge rusher Joey Bosa earlier this offseason.
As a result, Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has state that the Chargers should be prioritizing finding a replacement for Mack in the NFL Draft.
"With Bud Dupree and Tuli Tuipulotu on the roster, it would be understandable if the Chargers are fine with their edge-rushers moving forward," Ballentine wrote. "At the same time, they should be keeping an eye on the pass-rushers who could be available at No. 22. While a tight end like Colston Loveland or Tyler Warren would be great, taking a swing on Mykel Williams could put them in a better position at a premium position in the long term."
While Mack made his ninth Pro Bowl appearance in 2024, he logged just 39 tackles and six sacks, the latter of which represented his lowest total since his rookie campaign (outside of 2021 when he totaled six sacks in seven games). Clearly, he is on the downside of his career.
So, yes: Los Angeles should be attempting to find another pass rusher next month. Not only would the Bolts have Mack's heir apparent on the roster, but Mack would also be able to mentor him next season.
