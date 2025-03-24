Chargers issued questionable one-word review of free-agency showing
The Jim Harbaugh Era with the Los Angeles Chargers began with an 11-6 record and a playoff berth in 2024. The team was one-and-done in the wild card round, but it was a huge step after the team finished 5-12 and dead last in the AFC West in 2023.
Chargers’ general manager Joe Hortiz has done a solid but perhaps an unspectacular job this offseason. He re-signed veteran pass-rusher Khalil Mack, when some thought he may be out the door. The team also brought back linebackers Denzel Perryman and Troy Dye, defensive tackle Teair Tart, and center Bradley Bozeman, to name just a few.
In terms of additions, the Chargers have added four-time 1,000-yard rusher Najee Harris (Steelers), Super Bowl LIX champion guard Mekhi Becton (Eagles), cornerback Donte Jackson (Steelers), and most recently, productive tight end Tyler Conklin (Jets).
Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report assigned a one-word “evaluation” for every NFL team’s offseason to date. When it came to the Bolts, he chose “disappointing.” It was a somewhat-surprisingly comment when you take a closer look at the work the aforementioned Hortiz has done this year.
“The Chargers had an opportunity to make some dents,” said Gagnon, “but they instead remained relatively quiet and still look like a sub-contender in need of a top receiver and more pieces on defense.”
Interesting. Wide receiver Mike Williams is back with the team after playing for the Jets and Steelers in 2024. Adding Conklin helps, but quarterback Justin Herbert could certainly use another big-play option at wideout. Tart takes over for Poona Ford, who signed with the Rams, and Morgan Fox (3.5 sacks in 2024) left for Atlanta. The Chargers added some bulk on the line via Naquan Jones (Cardinals) and Da’shawn Hand (Dolphins). Of course, Joey Bosa was released after nine seasons with the club.
It is worth noting that Hortiz and the club still has more than $47 million of cap space to work with, the third-highest total in the league. Could it be that the Chargers aren’t quite done yet? Of course, the real disappointment of 2025 would come if Harbaugh’s team doesn’t build off this past season’s successes.
