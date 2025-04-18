Former Chargers players find new homes in free agency right before NFL draft
Former Los Angeles Chargers players are on the move before the 2025 NFL draft.
Roughly a week before the draft, two former Chargers landed with the Tennessee Titans, with offensive linemen Sam Mustipher and Brenden Jaimes signing there, according to Jim Wyatt.
Mustipher was a former undrafted free agent in 2019 who spent the 2024 season with the Chargers, getting promoted to the active roster last October.
Jaimes was a fifth-round draft pick by the Chargers in 2021, logging three starts and 46 overall appearances for the team over the course of his rookie contract.
The Chargers weren’t expected to bring back either player, barring something like a 90-man summer roster or practice squad move. Jim Harbaugh and Co. intend to kick former first-rounder Zion Johnson inside, giving him a chance to compete with Bradley Bozeman and Andre James at center during camp.
At guard, the Chargers signed Mekhi Becton and will let names like Trey Pipkins and Jamaree Salyer fight it out elsewhere, potentially adding to the other guard spot as early as the first round in the upcoming draft, too.
