Chargers’ Odafe Oweh sounds happy to be away from Ravens after big trade
New Los Angeles Chargers pass-rusher Odafe Oweh sounds more than a little happy to get a fresh start with a Jim Harbaugh-coached team after years with the Baltimore Ravens.
During his media sessions after the trade, Oweh said he’s looking forward to showing things that weren’t necessarily possible with the Ravens.
Some of Oweh’s comments, according to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper: "I have a little animosity on my back, but I know this is a good opportunity for me to show who I can be and what was not really able to be shown with the Ravens. I'm happy."
Oweh, the former first-round pick playing on the final year of his rookie deal, should certainly see a big chunk of snaps starting this weekend while Khalil Mack sits on injured reserve and Tuli Tuipulotu has largely been carrying the bulk of the pass-rushing responsibilities on his own.
After his rookie year, Oweh never played more than 58 percent of the defense’s snaps with the Ravens, though he did turn 56 percent of the chances in 2024 into 10 sacks. He had zero this year before the trade on 166 chances (45 percent).
Maybe Oweh isn’t strictly referring to simple playing time, but usage and fit, too, of course.
"I don't attribute it to me not having the moves or me not winning. I was winning, just the ball was getting out or different situations in Baltimore,” Oweh said, according to Chargers.com’s Eric Smith. "There's a lot of things but I could have been better as well. I know the fact that I have a lot of pressures, that's going to translate. I don't know when. But I'm just going to keep doing what I have to do and the production will come."
Regardless, Oweh is certainly motivated to prove himself in a new location in a hurry. And Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter would love nothing more than for him to step up big as an in-season rental and contract-year player who explodes, forcing them to give him a big contract so he sticks around for a long time.
First things first, though, Oweh has to back up the chatter with big showings and help out a Chargers team that has lost two in a row.
