Joe Alt injury update: Latest reports on Chargers OT ahead of Week 6
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt continues to work his way back from an ankle injury ahead of his team’s Week 6 game against the Miami Dolphins.
Alt’s injury further eroded a Chargers offensive line in front of Justin Herbert that lost Rashawn Slater for the season and has seen prized free-agent signing Mekhi Becton consistently in and out of the lineup.
Here’s a live-updating look at Alt injury updates as they become available.
Joe Alt injury update
- Joe Alt is already out of the walking boot, according to ESPN’s Kris Rhim. That’s not as great as a return to practice, but provides some sense of where he’s at on the road to returning.
- Joe Alt dodged a trip to injured reserve, which would have required him to miss at least four games.
How much time could Joe Alt miss?
Ankle sprains are always tough to nail down. But Alt not going to injured reserve and already sans walking boot suggests that while he’ll miss the game against the Dolphins, he could potentially be back for Week 7 against Indianapolis. If not then, after the quick turnaround to a Thursday night game against Minnesota in Week 8. Going to injured reserve would’ve required him to miss all of those and come back in Week 9.
Chargers depth chart outlook after Joe Alt injury
Still ugly. Austin Deculus has struggled massively in Alt’s place. But Trey Pipkins, normally the backup swing tackle, is now the starter on the right side after Slater’s injury. They could throw Foster Sarell or Jamaree Salyer out there, or get really weird and give Becton a chance there.
