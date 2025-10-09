Omarion Hampton's injury forced Chargers to host multiple RBs on workouts
The Los Angeles Chargers used time this week before a showdown with the Miami Dolphins to go searching for help at running back in the wake of the Omarion Hampton injury.
Those Chargers wound up signing Nyheim Miller-Hines, with Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh making it clear that Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal would be the guys to roster in fantasy football.
Still, it’s interesting to take a look at who the Chargers hosted on workouts, per KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson:
- D'Onta Foreman
- Royce Freeman
- Nyheim Miller-Hines
- Trayveon Williams
If nothing else, those now become names to watch for the rest of the season. Hines, after all, spent the summer with the Chargers and didn’t make the final roster. But he stuck around in free agency and was one of the first guys they called once the injury bug hit.
Foreman, notably, was a third-round pick in 2017 who has plenty of NFL experience. Freeman was a third-rounder a year later.
Hampton now joins Najee Harris on injured reserve. Where the veteran is out for the season with a torn Achilles, the first-round pick’s ankle injury doesn’t figure to have him on the shelf for much longer than the mandatory four games, at least as of this writing.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers hold slim lead in Week 6 AFC West power rankings
Chargers make first roster move signing to address Omarion Hampton injury
Tom Brady had answer to Chargers problems, but Herbert, Harbaugh weren't hearing it
In a rarity, Jim Harbaugh momentarily tossed embattled Chargers player under the bus