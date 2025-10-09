Chargers coach explains why they coughed up notable player in Odafe Oweh trade
Before the Los Angeles Chargers struck up the big trade for pass-rusher Odafe Oweh, it was a badly kept secret that safety was one of the strongest positions on the roster.
Hence offering up Alohi Gilman in the trade.
Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter told The Athletic’s Daniel Popper that the other names on the depth chart made the move possible: "I do feel like that's a position where we have depth, or otherwise it's a move you might not be able to make."
Elijah Molden coming back this past offseason and Tony Jefferson playing so well that the team had to sign him off the practice squad to the active roster really got the ball rolling in this direction.
Even before that, though, rookie safety R.J. Mickens playing so well over the summer and locking down a spot factors heavily into this conversation, too.
There is, of course, the Derwin James factor, too. One of the best safeties in the league being able to flex into a slot role and around formations is a huge boon for Minter’s unit.
Unless the injury bug hits and really ruins this plan, it’s a shrewd bit of roster management from general manager Joe Hortiz and the front office. Swapping out an extra safety for a former first-round pass-rusher to possibly fix a position of need this season and far into the future is the type of deal most teams would like to find ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline.
