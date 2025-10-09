Los Angeles Chargers Week 6 top prop bets vs Miami Dolphins
The Los Angeles Chargers are back on the road this week, as they'll head to Miami to take on the Dolphins. The Bolts have been brought back down after a 3-0 start, as they've dropped their last two games against the New York Giants and Washington Commanders.
Injuries are really beginning to pile up on offense, with rookie running back Omarion Hampton now placed on IR. The offensive line has been in shambles for weeks now, as Joe Alt is dealing with an ankle sprain leading to a starting lineup composed of mostly backups.
While the Dolphins are 1-4, this cannot be viewed as an "easier" game for the Chargers. With injuries and their lack of rhythm offensively lately, the Bolts need to wake up. Jim Harbaugh should have his squad prepared to come out swinging on Sunday.
As the Chargers look to get back into the win column, let's take a closer look at some of the top prop bets leading up to the game.
All betting lines are from DraftKings.
Justin Herbert: 1st Pass Attempt Completed (-260)
Seeing as how the Chargers offense fell flat after a strong first drive last week, they'll want to get Justin Herbert into a rhythm early and often. Scheming up plays designed to get the ball out of his hands quickly will likely be the game plan, especially with their banged up offensive line.
Ladd McConkey 1st Catch Under 9.5 Yards (+100)
Building off of the last point, McConkey might be involved early in the screen game designed to get the ball out of Herbert's hands quickly. His first catch likely won't be over 10 yards.
Quentin Johnston Anytime TD Scorer (+165)
Johnston is looking to have a bounce back game after fumbling against the Commanders on Sunday. The Bolts' leading receiver has 377 yards and four touchdowns this season and could certainly get behind the weak Dolphins secondary with his speed.
