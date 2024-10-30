Jim Harbaugh's quietly elite Chargers defense will avenge his brother vs. Browns
With Jameis Winston under center, the Cleveland Browns surpassed 20 points and 300 yards for the first time this season in Sunday's dramatic win against the Baltimore Ravens. However, the same shouldn't be expected when the Browns host the younger Harbaugh brother in Week 9.
The Los Angeles Chargers currently hold the AFC's seventh seed as they trot into Huntington Bank Field looking to win consecutive games for the first time since Week 2.
Jesse Minter's defense is off to one of the best starts in franchise history as Los Angeles has allowed just nine touchdowns through seven games, which is the second-lowest in franchise history. If the NFL had its own version of the Broyles Award, Minter would be in the conversation next to the Detroit Lions' Ben Johnson.
After years of awful defense under Brandon Staley, who had a defensive background, the Chargers are finally physical and imposing on that side of the ball.
For context, the Chargers allowed 20 touchdowns through the first seven games in both 2022 and '23. Now, they get the chance to capitalize against a Browns team that's riding high after stealing a win against a bad defense.
Winston gave the Ravens every opportunity to catch several interceptions on Sunday. Safeties Eddie Jackson and Kyle Hamilton dropped about four interceptions in that game, including Hamilton dropping what would have been the game-winner. That was without Winston being under duress all game, also.
The Chargers have a far better pass rush than the Ravens and a secondary that is nowhere near as poor. Sunday is the definition of a trap game for Cleveland, and there is no reason for one of the best defenses in Chargers history not to pounce on the Browns' offense.
