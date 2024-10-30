Chargers predicted to land Panthers veteran WR at NFL trade deadline
Now that Diontae Johnson is the latest wide receiver to be traded ahead of the NFL trade deadline, the Los Angeles Chargers don’t seem to have many options left.
But could a different Carolina Panthers weapon be a target?
Over at Yahoo Sports, Frank Schwab has suggested the Chargers should trade for wide receiver Adam Thielen.
“The Chargers are 4-3 and in the playoff mix,” Schwab wrote. “They also are one of the thinnest teams in the NFL at receiver. Rookie Ladd McConkey has been good, but Joshua Palmer hasn't done much and Quentin Johnston has faded after a slow start. Thielen might make sense as a short-term help for Justin Herbert. The Panthers shouldn't be asking for much for a 34-year-old having a quiet season, and it would give Thielen a chance to be on a decent team near the end of his career.”
Notably, Thielen doesn’t appear on many trade lists this year when he probably should because he’s been battling injuries that have limited him to just three games. But even last year, amid turmoil in Carolina, he had 1,014 yards and four scores, albeit on 137 targets.
Due to the out built into his contract after this season, Thielen would effectively be a half-season rental. But it would be interesting to see if the new Chargers regime has an interest in bringing in a 34-year-old veteran at this stage or if they prefer to seek out someone who might be able to help beyond this year.
Either way, it feels like the Chargers will be active at the trade deadline at the position—especially because it sounds like they’re willing to trade at least one of the weapons on the depth chart away.
