Chargers urged to trade for Giants WR at NFL trade deadline
The Los Angeles Chargers have their focus on the Cleveland Browns and a chance to really keep their postseason dreams alive with a second straight win. Catching the Kansas City Chiefs may not be possible, but a wild card spot is an absolute possibility.
However, this team's current look has an expiration date. The Chargers have to add an offensive weapon to help quarterback Justin Herbert and breakout wide receiver Ladd McConkey. Sports Illustrated has the perfect trade candidate for the offensively needy Chargers.
According to Gilberto Manzano and Matter Verderame, the Chargers should make a deal to bring in New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton.
"If Justin Herbert doesn’t lose his mind with the Chargers’ current receivers, he’s a better man than most. Los Angeles is on the fringe of the playoff picture and could bolster its chances by trading for Slayton, who, despite playing with Daniel Jones, has gone over 700 yards in four of his five seasons. Additionally, the Chargers could extend Slayton at a reasonable number after the season, making him a part of the team’s future."
This is a very realistic trade option for the Chargers. The Giants will more than likely be in sell mode, and Slayton's numbers would hypothetically be even better, with Herbert being his quarterback.
If the Chargers are going to strengthen the receiving unit through a trade, then this is definitely one that should grab everyone's attention.
