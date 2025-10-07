Chargers trade for Ravens pass-rusher Odafe Oweh
The Los Angeles Chargers have struck a deal with the Baltimore Ravens for edge rusher Odafe Oweh.
NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo broke the news on Tuesday, which sends some serious pass-rushing help to Jim Harbaugh’s defense.
According to Garafolo's colleague Ian Rapoport, the Chargers sent a 2026 fifth-round pick and safety Alohi Gilman to the Ravens in exchange for Oweh and a future seventh-round selection.
Oweh, a first-round pick in 2021, hasn’t recorded a sack over five games in Baltimore yet this season, but has 23 over the course of his career, including 10 in 2024. He's currently on the fifth and final year of his rookie deal worth roughly $13 million.
Those Chargers are in desperate need of help with Khalil Mack on injured reserve and Tuli Tuipulotu having up-and-down showings while attempting to step into the Joey Bosa role. He has four sacks this year, but they all came in the same game. Bosa joined the Buffalo Bills via free agency after being cut by the Chargers.
While the Chargers still expect to get Mack back at some point this season, an edge rushing room led by veteran Bud Dupree has been a weak point in Jesse Minter's defense.
As such, the Chargers lean into the Baltimore connections of general manager Joe Hortiz and get a high-upside pass-rusher who could earn himself a big payday with a strong finish to the season.
