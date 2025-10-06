Chargers rookie Omarion Hampton headed to injured reserve
The Los Angeles Chargers have lost first-round running back Omarion Hampton to injured reserve.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh announced the move Monday, one day removed from Hampton suffering an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of the team’s loss to the Washington Commanders.
Hampton needed further testing on Monday to confirm the injury return timeline. Otherwise, no word on whether the rookie will miss more than the mandatory four games. He had 12 rushes for 44 yards and six catches on as many targets during the loss to the Commanders.
After losing Najee Harris so a season-ending injury, Hampton became the workhorse back and averaged 4.8 yards per carry to start his career.
With Hampton out for a minimum of four games, he'll miss contests against Miami, Indianapolis, Minnesota and Tennessee, making him eligible to return for a Week 10 game against Pittsburgh.
The Chargers have Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins on the active roster, plus Amar Johnson on the practice squad. With their top two options now gone, the Chargers could look to get active on the waiver wire, free agency or even via trade to help out a depleted running back room attempting to work behind an offensive line that is dealing with major injuries of its own.
