Commanders try to troll Chargers with 20-year-old clip of random George Lopez movie

The Washington Commanders beat the Los Angeles Chargers on the field Sunday, but failed miserably with their post-game celebration on the internet.

Richie Whitt

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) and Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey (15) meet after Sunday's game.
Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) and Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey (15) meet after Sunday's game. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders deserve their props for Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Down 10-0 and seemingly almost out as the Bolts drove inside the Red Zone, they forced a turnover, changed momentum, and finished the game by scoring the final 27 points.

Though Jim Harbaugh's team played an uncharacteristically sloppy game with 10 penalties, two turnovers and a couple of burned timeouts over personnel group confusion, it wasn't an embarrassing or season-defining loss. The Commanders got star quarterback Jayden Daniels back from a two-game absence and they did, after all, play in last season's NFC Championship.

The Commanders earned the W. The post-game celebration of their social media team, however, deserves a big, fat L.

Immediately after the game ended, the Commanders' official X/Twitter account posted what we'll generously call a "confusing" victory flex. The Chargers' social media team is widely acknowledged as one of the NFL's best, so we're open to creativity. But ...

The Commanders attempted to troll - we think? - Chargers fans and the organization with a doctored clip from ... the George Lopez Show (last aired in 2007)? ... The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (2005 movie) or ... we give up.

We would try to explain gist of the clip, but probably better if you just watch it because, honestly, the meaning is, um, lost on us.

The Chargers travel across the country next week to take on the 1-4 Miami Dolphins Sunday afternoon. For what it's worth, the Chargers' official X/Twitter account took the defeat with much more class and dignity than the winner.

Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Chargers.
Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Chargers. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
