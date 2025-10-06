Tom Brady pleads for Chargers to get Omarion Hampton some help
The Los Angeles Chargers are looking at possibly another brutal injury blow on offense. Rookie running back Omarion Hampton went down late with an ankle injury and was seen with a walking boot after the game.
Hampton will undergo medical testing to see exactly how much time he'll miss due to the injury, per Ian Rapoport. After Najee Harris suffered a season-ending Achilles injury two weeks ago, the Chargers backfield now needs some serious help.
Tom Brady chimed in on what the Chargers should do with Hampton now down for some time.
As it stands now, the Chargers have Hassan Haskins on the roster, with Kimani Vidal and Amar Johnson on the practice squad. That's not nearly enough for them to get through the next few weeks. The Bolts could look to bring back Nyheim Hines, who they signed during training camp when Harris suffered an off-field injury.
Gus Edwards is also a free agent. Edwards rushed for 365 yards and four touchdowns with the Bolts last year in a reserve role. If they want someone younger and has a decent amount of production in the league, Zack Moss could be another option to look at.
Definitely expect the Chargers to add another ballcarrier with Hampton sidelined.
