Jim Harbaugh, Joe Hortiz’s biggest mistakes endanger Chargers’ contention window
Entering the season, the Los Angeles Chargers made two critical mistakes in roster construction.
Both pertain to protecting star quarterback Justin Herbert.
Despite sitting on plenty of draft assets and still enjoying more than $10 million in free cap space, the Chargers made one risky signing, didn’t improve depth and retained two starters.
Now, the Chargers are paying a bigger price on the field because of these gaffes.
The Mekhi Becton gamble
Becton was a good signing, but everyone knew the risk involved. The former first-round pick was considered a bust at tackle before reviving his career in Philadelphia last year as a guard. He luckily had some of the best attendance of his career, too. The Chargers went all-in on that. Through five games, he’s had an illness, has limped off, been in concussion protocol and now has a hand injury that requires a cast. The wear and tear is too much already and he’s only struggling more because of this next point…
Doubling down on Bradley Bozeman and Zion Johnson
The Chargers had some of the most cap space of any team in the NFL, yet were happy this offseason to tell reporters and fans that they didn’t need to upgrade on Bradley Bozeman and Zion Johnson. In fact, Jim Harbaugh let the two experiment with switching positions this summer, only for Johnson to be unable to pick up center. So…the Chargers brought back the two worst starting linemen from last year and let them have at it again. The results speak for themselves.
Bonus: Failing to improve depth
It’s not just the bad decisions on the interior when it comes to starters. One can’t perfectly predict to lose both Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater. But Trey Pipkins was a cut candidate and instead made it through as the backup swing tackle. They had to panic trade for Austin Deculus near the start of the year. On the inside, Andre James has been a flop at center. Foster Sarell and Jamaree Salyer are projects. Again, the Chargers had plenty of resources to go get quality depth and plenty of players probably would’ve liked to join a contender. Instead, we’re left wondering if the team will make any moves at all or keep holding its breath waiting for something to improve.
