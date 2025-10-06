Charger Report

Jim Harbaugh, Joe Hortiz’s biggest mistakes endanger Chargers’ contention window

Chris Roling

Entering the season, the Los Angeles Chargers made two critical mistakes in roster construction. 

Both pertain to protecting star quarterback Justin Herbert. 

Despite sitting on plenty of draft assets and still enjoying more than $10 million in free cap space, the Chargers made one risky signing, didn’t improve depth and retained two starters. 

Now, the Chargers are paying a bigger price on the field because of these gaffes.

The Mekhi Becton gamble

Los Angeles Chargers guard Mekhi Becton
Becton was a good signing, but everyone knew the risk involved. The former first-round pick was considered a bust at tackle before reviving his career in Philadelphia last year as a guard. He luckily had some of the best attendance of his career, too. The Chargers went all-in on that. Through five games, he’s had an illness, has limped off, been in concussion protocol and now has a hand injury that requires a cast. The wear and tear is too much already and he’s only struggling more because of this next point…

Doubling down on Bradley Bozeman and Zion Johnson

Los Angeles Chargers center Bradley Bozeman
The Chargers had some of the most cap space of any team in the NFL, yet were happy this offseason to tell reporters and fans that they didn’t need to upgrade on Bradley Bozeman and Zion Johnson. In fact, Jim Harbaugh let the two experiment with switching positions this summer, only for Johnson to be unable to pick up center. So…the Chargers brought back the two worst starting linemen from last year and let them have at it again. The results speak for themselves. 

Bonus: Failing to improve depth

Los Angeles Chargers center Andre James
It’s not just the bad decisions on the interior when it comes to starters. One can’t perfectly predict to lose both Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater. But Trey Pipkins was a cut candidate and instead made it through as the backup swing tackle. They had to panic trade for Austin Deculus near the start of the year. On the inside, Andre James has been a flop at center. Foster Sarell and Jamaree Salyer are projects. Again, the Chargers had plenty of resources to go get quality depth and plenty of players probably would’ve liked to join a contender. Instead, we’re left wondering if the team will make any moves at all or keep holding its breath waiting for something to improve.

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz
Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

