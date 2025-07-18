Chargers training camp features surprise name, not Quentin Johnston, stepping up
It’s early at Los Angeles Chargers training camp, but the wide receiver position is under a major microscope already.
The shocking retirement of Mike Williams as training camp started didn’t help things, but the position would’ve been one of the most watched regardless.
So far, the wideout spot has spit out some shocking results, too.
There is alleged footage of a Johnston drop making the rounds on social media already. True or not, the former first-round pick isn’t exploiting the absence of Williams yet.
Instead, the honor has gone to Jalen Reagor, who caught the first touchdown of camp from Justin Herbert and has been getting praise from all, including the franchise quarterback himself.
“I think he does everything really well,” Herbert said, according to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper. “Whether it’s the quick game, whether it’s the intermediate stuff or whether it’s the deep balls like that, he’s definitely fast enough to be able to take the top off, and he’s such a great route-runner that he’s able to beat man coverage. Another guy that you feel comfortable going to whether it’s zone or man. He just finds a way to get open.”
Reagor has had his ups and downs during his time in the NFL and didn’t exactly win over Chargers fans last year while remaining on brand.
But with Williams gone and second-round pick Tre Harris only just ending his holdout and getting into the swing of things, Reagor has a real shot to make some noise. And by that same logic, Johnston starts camp off on a concerning foot.
The way Reagor beat a cornerback with the first-team offense before the impressive catch is worth a look, too:
