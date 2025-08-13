Chargers' Trey Lance not focused on depth chart, QB2 title just yet
The Los Angeles Chargers have an interesting potential battle going on behind Justin Herbert. Taylor Heinicke was their backup last season and is firmly in the mix to be in that role once again in 2025. It comes with a small caveat, however, as the Chargers signed former 2021 to a one-year deal in the offseason.
Lance dealt with injuries during his time in San Francisco, then fell out of favor with the coaching staff once Brock Purdy emerged as their starter. Lance was traded to the Dallas Cowboys last season, where he backed up Dak Prescott. He'd appear in four games with one start, throwing for 266 yards and one touchdown.
RELATED: Chargers mum on injury status for breakout UDFA preseason star
The Chargers decided to give Lance an opportunity to show he can still play in the league and potentially become their QB2. He would start the Hall of Fame game, throwing for 120 yards and two touchdowns in the Bolts' 34-7 dominating win over the Detroit Lions. Lance would throw for just 55 yards this past week in their 27-13 win over the New Orleans Saints, but showed off his legs, rushing for 48 yards and one touchdown.
Lance is certainly trying to be consistent, which hasn't happened throughout the course of his career thus far. In terms of the QB2 battle between him and Heinicke, Lance isn't focused on that right now.
RELATED: Chargers undrafted free agents, rookies making dramatic final 53-man roster push
"That's the plan ... keep stacking one day at a time. Try to have great practices and keep stacking those on top of each other. And then great games, continue to stack those. I thought last week was a good starting point and this week was another one, another big win. Excited for next week,"
The Chargers' next preseason matchup will be on the "road" against the Rams. Lance will get another chance to show he can be their backup quarterback for 2025.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers’ Raheim Sanders running away with final roster spot amid Najee Harris injury
Where Chargers' Justin Herbert landed in QB rankings of NFL coaches and executives
Chargers linked to another explosive weapon for Justin Herbert
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh praised breakout undrafted free agent after shocking outburst
Chargers defense showed sleeper depth vs. Saints, says NFL analyst