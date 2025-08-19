Chargers turn to rookie out of desperation after key offensive line issues
The Los Angeles Chargers are in a tough spot on the offensive line.
So far, the starters at the guard spots have been a disappointment, which only amplifies the loss of Rashawn Slater to a season-ending injury.
Now, Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers are forced into a little experimentation up front after the shuffling. Trey Pipkins needs to start at one tackle spot after kicking Joe Alt to the other, so the Chargers are left hunting for a new swing-backup tackle in his place.
RELATED: Chargers' QB2 battle behind Justin Herbert seems officially over
The Athletic’s Daniel Popper detailed one experiment the Chargers tried recently with
Branson Taylor:
“The most noteworthy development here is that Taylor is working at both tackle spots. The Chargers drafted Taylor in the sixth round of this year’s draft. He was a tackle at Pittsburgh, but the Chargers believed his best fit in the NFL would be at guard. After Rashawn Slater’s season-ending injury, Trey Pipkins III has moved into the starting lineup. Pipkins was supposed to be the Chargers’ swing tackle. Now the Chargers are searching to fill that role. And as they search, they are trying out Taylor at his college position.”
RELATED: NFL insider wild prediction: Chargers drop in AFC West but still make playoffs
Rolling a rookie into a key swing backup spot for multiple premium positions is not where the Chargers wanted to be. It also explains why, despite his looking like a cut or trade candidate at one point, Pipkins has stuck around, anyway.
That’s to say nothing of the mess at guard, where big free-agency signing Mekhi Becton hasn’t practiced since the end of July for some unknown reason. Former first-rounder Zion Johnson failed to pick up the center position, so he’s back to starting at the other guard spot.
To cap it all off, barring something shocking, the Chargers weren’t in on a recent free agent who wound up signing with another team.
And to Harbaugh’s credit, it was just one year ago when he had multiple mid-round rookies playing in key spots at a high level. But given the importance of the offensive line, it’s safe to say it’s concerning the Chargers are still in experimentation mode and might need outside help halfway through August.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers veteran named cut candidate after uninspiring preseason showings
Former Chargers free agent released by Falcons ahead of final cuts
Chargers newcomers emerging as possible lethal TE duo for Justin Herbert
Chargers' RB pass-blocking woes leaves door open for UDFA to make roster push
Chargers rookie WR arrives in team's first preseason loss to Rams