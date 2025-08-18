Chargers' QB2 battle behind Justin Herbert seems officially over
It seems that the Los Angeles Chargers now know who will be Justin Herbert's backup in 2025. Last season, it was veteran Taylor Heinicke who held that role. Heinicke is still battling to be the Bolts' QB2 right now, but time may be running out.
Former No.3 overall pick Trey Lance hasn't had quite the career he'd hoped for. After the San Francisco 49ers gave up a haul of draft capital to trade up for him, Lance just didn't pan out due to injuries and the emergence of Brock Purdy. He'd spend 2024 with the Dallas Cowboys before signing a one-year deal with the Chargers this offseason.
RELATED: Chargers rookie report card following preseason loss vs Rams
Nobody saw this coming, but Lance likely locked in the QB2 spot after his extremely impressive performance on Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams. Lance went 7/15 with 121 yards, with another 25 yards on the ground. He's now up to 296 passing yards and two touchdowns on the preseason.
RELATED: Chargers players living dangerously on roster bubble after preseason Week 2
Lance wouldn't get in until the third quarter but immediately led a touchdown drive on the first Chargers' possession coming out of halftime. The highlight play of that drive was Lance connecting with rookie Tre Harris for an absolute dime for a 34-yard catch that set the Bolts up at the one yard line. Rookie UDFA Raheim Sanders would then run it in for six on the ensuing play.
Lance showed he's still capable of playing at a high level. With one more preseason game to go, he could further cement his spot on the roster with another strong performance.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Luke Grimm fighting for Chargers to keep him on 53-man roster
Chargers’ takeaways, injuries and notes from preseason Week 2 vs. Rams
Chargers' Quentin Johnston transported to hospital after injury scare
KeAndre Lambert-Smith gives Chargers best possible good problem
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh reacts to Michigan scouting scandal punishment
Jim Harbaugh can't contain his excitement for Tre Harris after breakout performance