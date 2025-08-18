Chargers' RB pass-blocking woes leaves door open for UDFA to make roster push
The Los Angeles Chargers have quite the interesting dilemma at running back currently. Veteran Najee Harris suffered an injury off the field, causing him to miss all of training camp. Rookie Omarion Hampton has taken control of the RB1 spot, but he'll still split carries with someone until Harris is healthy.
Who will that someone be? It's still to be determined, as the Bolts have a few options to choose from. Kimani Vidal, Hassan Haskins and Nyheim Hines are all in play for more offensive snaps in Harris' absence. Of course, running the ball is an important part of the position, but there's a new wrinkle thrown in that the Chargers desperately need more than ever out of their ballcarriers.
With Rashawn Slater being lost for the season with a torn patellar tendon, the Chargers need all hands on deck when it comes to pass protection. At last Tuesday's practice, Vidal and Haskins weren't able to handle their blocking assignments, leading to two sacks according to Daniel Popper of the Athletic.
"Linebacker Kana’i Mauga had sacks on back-to-back plays while facing the first-team offense. Minter seemed to be getting a little deeper into his playbook Tuesday. Vidal missed a pass protection pickup on the first sack. Running back Hassan Haskins missed a pickup on the second sack."
Could this open the door for another UDFA rookie to make an impact for the Chargers? Raheim Sanders, who rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown in last week's win vs the New Orleans Saints, could now prove to be an even more valuable asset if he can pass block correctly.
Sanders spent three years at Arkansas before transferring to South Carolina last season, rushing for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns on nearly five yards per carry. His best collegiate season came in 2022 with the Razorbacks, as Sanders would accumulate 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground, while averaging 6.5 yards per rush.
UDFAs usually do whatever it takes to make the roster. If Sanders can show to be an adequate blocker on passing downs, the Chargers would have a difficult time looking the other way when cut down day comes.
