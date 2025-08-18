Chargers veteran named cut candidate after uninspiring preseason showings
Entering the offseason, the overwhelming belief was that Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Taylor Heinicke would be the backup to starter Justin Herbert once again.
Even after the Chargers added Trey Lance, it was assumed that Heinicke's experience would ultimately win out, especially with how disappointing Lance's career has been.
However, get ready for an upset, as Lance has made a very strong case he should be the QB2 behind Herbert. That fact has CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr pegging Heinicke as a cut candidate.
"The Chargers have an interesting situation behind Justin Herbert at quarterback," he said. "Trey Lance has played well this preseason, and he's a former first-round pick that is still only 25 years old. The Chargers have more explosive plays under Lance, who can add an extra element to his game with his running ability.
"Heinicke has been uninspiring this preseason and is 32 years old. If the Chargers keep just two quarterbacks, Lance gets the edge over Heinicke," Kerr concluded.
While Lance has shined this preseason, Heinicke has completed just 7-of-16 passes for 64 yards and zero touchdowns.
Lance has soundly outplayed Heinicke over three exhibition games. The only thing Heinicke has going for him at the moment is an edge in experience, as he's thrown over 800 more passes in the NFL than Lance and has shown himself to be a solid backup.
But while the story is already written for Heinicke, the same can't be said for the 25-year-old Lance, who may be able to take his game to the next level under the tutelage of Jim Harbaugh, something that makes him even more intriguing.
Of course, there remains a chance that the Chargers carry a third quarterback on their initial 53-man roster, but if not, Heinicke could be the odd-man out.
