Chargers rookie WR arrives in team's first preseason loss to Rams
The Los Angeles Chargers dropped their first preseason game of the 2025 slate on Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams.
Yes, the Battle of Los Angeles has gone to the Rams this preseason. Not sure if bragging rights are awarded in a game where the results won't matter in two weeks. However, if Rams fans are inclined to gloat, then I guess they can.
It was in the final moments of the game when the Rams secured victory. A late fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Stetson Bennett would give the Rams the edge.
A loss is never fun, even if it is the preseason. However, the Chargers have plenty to be excited about from the game, which included the arrival of rookie wide receiver Tre Harris.
Harris had his breakout moment on Saturday. The 2025 second-round pick had six receptions for 85 yards, which led the Chargers in receiving yards and receptions.
Harris, along with fellow rookie KeAndre Lambert-Smith, has looked every bit the part the Chargers front office was hoping for when they made the selections.
The Chargers could have a special rookie duo that could catapult this offense into another dimension this upcoming regular season. It could also elevate quarterback Justin Herbert to elite status. Special things are brewing in Los Angeles.
