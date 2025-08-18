Former Chargers free agent released by Falcons ahead of final cuts
Of the many Los Angeles Chargers players making the rounds around the NFL right now, some are inevitably more interesting than others.
Then there’s wide receiver DJ Chark.
Chark, as Chargers fans will recall, was one of the more perplexing players on the entire roster last year during the first season of the Jim Harbaugh era.
It seems Chark will continue to perplex, too, as the Atlanta Falcons just released him, sending him to free agency.
Last year, Chark signed with the Chargers on a one-year deal in May and after a strange summer went to injured reserve with a hip injury. Rather than be one of the major answers in a world without Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, Chark watched from the sidelines as a rookie Ladd McConkey broke out and did everything on his own.
Eventually, Chark got activated in November and made appearances in seven games, catching four passes and scoring one touchdown in the season finale win over Las Vegas.
The Chargers have since moved on by bringing back Allen after Mike Williams’ retirement, plus rookies Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Luke Grimm fighting for Chargers to keep him on 53-man roster
Chargers’ takeaways, injuries and notes from preseason Week 2 vs. Rams
Chargers' Quentin Johnston transported to hospital after injury scare
KeAndre Lambert-Smith gives Chargers best possible good problem
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh reacts to Michigan scouting scandal punishment
Jim Harbaugh can't contain his excitement for Tre Harris after breakout performance
RELATED: Chargers rookie report card following preseason loss vs Rams
RELATED: Chargers players living dangerously on roster bubble after preseason Week 2