Chargers news: Preseason domination, impressive rookie WR, Lance shines, and more

The Los Angeles Chargers took care of business in their preseason opener with the help of impressive performances from a rookie receiver and Trey Lance.

Tyler Reed

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman, left, tries to tackle LA Chargers quarterback Trey Lance.
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman, left, tries to tackle LA Chargers quarterback Trey Lance. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers were ready for the mission as the team dominated the Detroit Lions 34-7 in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night.

There was a lot of action to digest, and we've got all of that and more in our Chargers news roundup. Let's get straight to business.

Stock Raised

There were a few names who made a great first impression with the Chargers fanbase, and none more impressive than UDFA cornerback Nikko Reed.

Reed had an incredible interception early in the game that proved is hard work in training camp is paying off.

Another Rookie Sensation

The Chargers may be hoping that Tre Harris becomes the next threat down the field; however, rookie receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith put on a show in his preseason debut.

The former Auburn star had everyone talking after grabbing his first official NFL touchdown.

Potential

Quarterback Trey Lance proved once again that the potential is there for the former first-round pick to make an impact on an NFL roster.

It was also shocking for fans when they found out that Lance is younger than 2025 NFL Draft pick Tyler Shough, who was selected by the New Orleans Saints. Will this finally be Lance's time?

Running Back Talent

Kyle Barber of Bolts From The Blue listed running back Kimani Vidal as one of his winners after the back's performance in the Hall of Fame Game. Vidal rushed for two touchdowns, proving the backfield could be very deep this season.

Potential Cut

Jason Reed of Bolt Beat writes that wide receiver Brenden Rice may have his fate sealed by not getting a lot of time on the field during the Hall of Fame Game. Is there room for Rice in what looks like a now-talented receiver's room?

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Brenden Rice at training camp at The Bolt.
Los Angeles Chargers receiver Brenden Rice at training camp at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

