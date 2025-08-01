Chargers news: Preseason domination, impressive rookie WR, Lance shines, and more
The Los Angeles Chargers were ready for the mission as the team dominated the Detroit Lions 34-7 in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night.
There was a lot of action to digest, and we've got all of that and more in our Chargers news roundup. Let's get straight to business.
RELATED: The Chargers trade package that could poach Cowboys' Micah Parsons
Stock Raised
There were a few names who made a great first impression with the Chargers fanbase, and none more impressive than UDFA cornerback Nikko Reed.
Reed had an incredible interception early in the game that proved is hard work in training camp is paying off.
Another Rookie Sensation
The Chargers may be hoping that Tre Harris becomes the next threat down the field; however, rookie receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith put on a show in his preseason debut.
The former Auburn star had everyone talking after grabbing his first official NFL touchdown.
Potential
Quarterback Trey Lance proved once again that the potential is there for the former first-round pick to make an impact on an NFL roster.
It was also shocking for fans when they found out that Lance is younger than 2025 NFL Draft pick Tyler Shough, who was selected by the New Orleans Saints. Will this finally be Lance's time?
Running Back Talent
Kyle Barber of Bolts From The Blue listed running back Kimani Vidal as one of his winners after the back's performance in the Hall of Fame Game. Vidal rushed for two touchdowns, proving the backfield could be very deep this season.
Potential Cut
Jason Reed of Bolt Beat writes that wide receiver Brenden Rice may have his fate sealed by not getting a lot of time on the field during the Hall of Fame Game. Is there room for Rice in what looks like a now-talented receiver's room?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers rookie WR putting on memorable performance during Hall of Fame Game
Chargers UDFA might've locked in 53-man roster spot with showing vs. Lions
Chargers need to go after Terry McLaurin following trade request
Who is Trey Lance? Chargers' starting QB breakdown before kickoff vs. Lions
Chargers' standout rookie WR could already be a trade candidate