Chargers vs. Broncos, NFL Week 6: Betting odds and preview
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers will play the Denver Broncos in a massive AFC West matchup. The winner will take sole possession of the second place in the division, and playoff implications may be on the line at Mile High Stadium.
The Broncos have been somewhat of a surprise this season, as the team currently holds a 3-2 record. However, ESPN BET isn't buying into the Broncos' recent success with the current betting lines for the AFC West matchup.
Road Favorites
Spread: -3.0 LAC
O/U: 36.5
ML: -155 LAC
The Chargers are current favorites in the contest against the Broncos. However, it is the over/under that is a bit surprising. The oddsmakers expect the Chargers and Broncos to hit 36.5 in total points, but the Chargers have yet to hit that total in any game this season.
Quick Hit Preview
The Chargers are still looking for confidence on the offensive side of the ball, while the defense is one of the best in the league. The Broncos find themselves in the same position, with a top-five defense and a bottom-five offense.
Something tells me this will be a defensive battle. So, the margin for error will be extremley small. Winning the turnover battle could be the deciding factor in this one.
