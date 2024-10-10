Charger Report

Chargers vs. Broncos, NFL Week 6: Betting odds and preview

How do the oddsmakers see the Week 6 matchup between the Chargers and the Broncos shaking out?

Tyler Reed

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers will play the Denver Broncos in a massive AFC West matchup. The winner will take sole possession of the second place in the division, and playoff implications may be on the line at Mile High Stadium.

The Broncos have been somewhat of a surprise this season, as the team currently holds a 3-2 record. However, ESPN BET isn't buying into the Broncos' recent success with the current betting lines for the AFC West matchup.

Road Favorites

Justin Herber
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Spread: -3.0 LAC

O/U: 36.5

ML: -155 LAC

The Chargers are current favorites in the contest against the Broncos. However, it is the over/under that is a bit surprising. The oddsmakers expect the Chargers and Broncos to hit 36.5 in total points, but the Chargers have yet to hit that total in any game this season.

RELATED: Chargers make roster moves before Week 6 battle with Broncos

Quick Hit Preview

Los Angeles Charger
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Chargers are still looking for confidence on the offensive side of the ball, while the defense is one of the best in the league. The Broncos find themselves in the same position, with a top-five defense and a bottom-five offense.

Something tells me this will be a defensive battle. So, the margin for error will be extremley small. Winning the turnover battle could be the deciding factor in this one.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call1-800-GAMBLER.

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers should sign underrated free agent ASAP, says NFL analyst

With NFL distracted by Davante Adams, Chargers should trade for Amari Cooper

Jim Harbaugh's impact on Justin Herbert shows up big in Chargers power rankings

Chargers mock draft: Jim Harbaugh, Jesse Minter reunite with Michigan star

NFL Week 6 picks from analyst says Broncos will 'blast' Chargers

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News