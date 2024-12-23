Chargers waiver wire order ahead of Diontae Johnson decision
The Los Angeles Chargers continue to come up in discussions around former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Diontae Johnson.
Johnson, cut by the Ravens not long after the team traded for him at the deadline, will hit waivers and apparently be a hot commodity.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is merely the latest insider to float the Chargers as a possibility.
“Pretty good chance he is,” Rapoport said. “Couple teams to keep an eye on. The Chargers, who have Jim Harbaugh, not John Harbaugh. The Steelers, and of course, the Chiefs.”
Note that the vagueness here isn’t outright reporting that the Chargers will have an interest. But if they do, they sit 21st in waiver wire priority (the Steelers are 25th and 32nd, respectively).
It’s hard to get a read on whether other teams higher in the order will want to roll the dice on Johnson, given the contrast of his talent vs. the way things just blew up with his new team.
Either way, Chargers fans won’t have to wait much longer, as the waiver claims will go live on Monday at 4 p.m. ET.
