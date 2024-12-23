Things just went from bad to worse for former Chargers GM with Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers fans can’t help but track the happenings around former general manager Tom Telesco.
Especially when events unfolding with the rival Las Vegas Raiders are so entertaining.
Those Raiders are now 3-12 on the season in Telesco’s first year. In Week 16, things took a turn for the worse for the long-term outlook, though—the Raiders snapped a 10-game losing streak to beat Jacksonville by five points.
And they coughed up control of the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft in the process.
Asked about losing the top draft pick to the New York Giants with two games to go, Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce hit reporters with the following, according to The 33rd Team: “Talk to Tom Telesco.”
Yikes.
Previous rumors near the end of November suggested Raiders ownership likes Telesco, but could make a change at head coach.
As for the Chargers, they parted ways with Telesco last December after a 63-21 loss to those same Raiders. It spurred the eventual arrival of Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh and has the Chargers in the conversation with Kansas City and Denver in the AFC West.
Telesco, meanwhile, is charged (get it?) with pulling off one of the NFL’s steepest rebuilds in what looks like the best division in football.
For Chargers fans, Harbaugh’s who’s got it better than us thing certainly feels appropriate.
